Who Owns The Gold In Outer Banks Season 3? The True Story Behind Denmark Tanny

Behind every great treasure hunt (real or fictional) is some figure of mythic proportions, be it One-Eyed Willy or Captain Kidd. In Netflix's "Outer Banks," that figure is Denmark Tanny, who made his debut via a 19th-century portrait in Season 1, Episode 4. Tanny is the founder and namesake of the Tannyhill Plantation, and his mystique extends back to the Royal Merchant shipwreck. Tanny, an enslaved person, was a cook on the ill-fated ship — and also its sole survivor.

Following the wreck, Tanny managed to salvage all of the treasure on board, including the Cross of Santo Domingo. He used some of the fortune to purchase his own freedom, the freedom of the enslaved people on Kildare Island, and the plantation. After procuring the freedom of his three sons, he attempted to do the same for his wife and daughter. However, the Limbreys, the surviving family of the Royal Merchant's Captain Herman Limbrey, murdered Tanny's wife, daughter, and Tanny himself.

Though he was lynched in 1844, Tanny casts a large shadow over the events of "Outer Banks" as the enigmatic owner of the Royal Merchant fortune. His backstory is so vivid, it's of little surprise that he is, in part, based on a real person: Denmark Vesey.

Though "Outer Banks" is named for its North Carolina locale, much of the series was filmed in Charleston, South Carolina, with some pivotal scenes taking place there as well. By including this nod to the city of Charleston, the show pays homage to Vesey, as he lived there, planned an insurrection, and is commemorated today with a monument.