The Steamy Sydney Sweeney Suspense Movie You Can Stream On Amazon

Sydney Sweeney has proven herself to be a fearless performer on shows like "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus." And if anyone is looking for an underrated entry from her body of work, then the steamy 2021 thriller "The Voyeurs" should be considered a prime candidate to move to the top of any fan's watch list.

Sweeney reunites with "Everything Sucks!" director Michael Mohan to play the role of Pippa, a trainee optometrist who becomes fixated on watching a couple's intimate endeavors through her window with her boyfriend Thomas (Justice Smith). Pippa's obsession with the pair's illicit behavior eventually leads to her getting in too deep. The twist-filled affair, which also stars Ben Hardy and Natasha Liu Bordizzo, offers plenty of seduction and suspense in an intriguing narrative that is considered to be one of the steamiest movies on Amazon Prime Video. Overall, the movie was reportedly a hit for Amazon Studios, and there is a good chance it will please viewers interested in a passionate, pulse-pounding motion picture experience with Sweeney in the lineup.

If the premise isn't enough to get people to take a peek at "The Voyeurs," what might get the attention of anyone still on the fence is the lengths Sweeney went to in order to cultivate a compelling character that would captivate anyone watching.