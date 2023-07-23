The Steamy Sydney Sweeney Suspense Movie You Can Stream On Amazon
Sydney Sweeney has proven herself to be a fearless performer on shows like "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus." And if anyone is looking for an underrated entry from her body of work, then the steamy 2021 thriller "The Voyeurs" should be considered a prime candidate to move to the top of any fan's watch list.
Sweeney reunites with "Everything Sucks!" director Michael Mohan to play the role of Pippa, a trainee optometrist who becomes fixated on watching a couple's intimate endeavors through her window with her boyfriend Thomas (Justice Smith). Pippa's obsession with the pair's illicit behavior eventually leads to her getting in too deep. The twist-filled affair, which also stars Ben Hardy and Natasha Liu Bordizzo, offers plenty of seduction and suspense in an intriguing narrative that is considered to be one of the steamiest movies on Amazon Prime Video. Overall, the movie was reportedly a hit for Amazon Studios, and there is a good chance it will please viewers interested in a passionate, pulse-pounding motion picture experience with Sweeney in the lineup.
If the premise isn't enough to get people to take a peek at "The Voyeurs," what might get the attention of anyone still on the fence is the lengths Sweeney went to in order to cultivate a compelling character that would captivate anyone watching.
The Voyeurs star got personal creating Pippa's origin story
When it comes to getting into character, Sydney Sweeney has her own way of doing things. The actor goes out of her way to connect with whatever personality she has been tapped to play, and a vital part of her process involves establishing the building blocks of the fictional individual.
When discussing her efforts to prepare for the role of Pippa, the actor revealed that she had created a book covering every aspect of the character's life. "It's hundreds of pages of diary from Pippa's point of view, a visual mood board of what her house growing up looked like," Sweeney said in an interview with New York Daily News. "It's just a smorgasbord of anything and everything that creates a person." Sweeney also added, "Then I take it from there, and I kind of work backwards."
The eye-opening guide seemed to give Sweeney an edge when she was preparing to bring Pippa to life, but she did admit to taking a bit of a more personal approach this time around. "For the first time, I kind of put a lot of Syd in her," the actor revealed. "I don't (normally) put any Sydney memories in it, but Sydney quirks and mannerisms ended up coming through with Pippa."
If fans want to see the results of her extra efforts, getting a glimpse of "The Voyeurs" seems like the right place to look.