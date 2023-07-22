What's That Mystery Object On An Australia Beach? TikTok Has A MIGHTY Good Guess

On July 17, global news outlets like the BBC began reporting that a mysterious object appeared on a beach near the town of Green Head located in Western Australia, a little over two hours north of Perth. Naturally, bystanders online immediately began speculating about this cylindrical brass object's identity. While plenty of amateur sleuths attempted to accurately discern its origin, a short video by TikTok user @randomvideos99999 went viral for pointing out an uncanny link between it and a TV supervillain that plenty of '90s kids surely remember.

The video — which received over 190,000 likes and kicked off a discussion more than 3500 comments long — opens on footage of a news anchor in front of the brass cylinder beneath text on-screen that reads, "they opened the object," followed by four surprised-face emojis. Then, a close-up of the cylinder cuts to a short clip of original "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" series villain Rita Repulsa (Machiko Soga) emerging from imprisonment in an intergalactic dumpster as her original English-language voice actor Barbara Goodson yells triumphantly in her iconic, raspy voice.

While the object is most likely human in origin, Australian authorities may want to keep the Power Rangers on standby just in case its purpose is, in fact, to house an alien witch obsessed with world domination.