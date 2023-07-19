Why Netflix Is Cutting Its Cheapest No-Ad Plan & How It Affects You

Your Netflix plan could change.

Variety says that Netflix is getting rid of its cheapest, no-advertisement streaming plan. This move will only affect new subscribers in the United States and the United Kingdom. Canada got rid of their cheapest, basic plan earlier this year. The intention is to move these subscribers over to Netflix's cheap, ad-supported service, which launched in late 2022.

The basic plan only allows viewers one stream, meaning users in the same household can't watch different movies or TV shows at the same time. The basic no-ad plan came in at a monthly cost of $9.99 in the United States or £6.99 in the United Kingdom. If you're currently on the basic plan, you have no reason to worry, as Netflix tells Variety that you can "remain on this plan until you change plans or cancel your account." At this time, new subscribers, or those interested in rejoining the service, won't be able to get in on the basic plan.

The cheapest plan Netflix offers, with ads, costs $6.99 a month in the United States, or £4.99 in the United Kingdom. While this is certainly cheaper than the basic plan, it does come with the caveat of having to watch advertisements. Netflix tells Variety that their ad-supported plans "are lower than the competition and provide great value to consumers given the breadth and quality of our catalog..." Note that most, but not all titles are available on the ad-supported tier.

For Netflix, the ad-supported plan has been a boon. Over 5 million subscribers have signed up for the ad experience since the option launched in 2022, per Reuters. With the basic plan slowly being phased out in key markets, new value-conscious subscribers will have to consider watching Netflix with ads.