Who Plays Emma On Friends And What Big Movie Were They Recently In?

Emma Geller-Greene had a pretty memorable role on "Friends." As the child of Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and Rachel Greene (Jennifer Anniston), she played a significant role in one of television history's most celebrated relationships. That said, "Friends" only chronicles Emma during her baby years, so long-term fans might not be familiar with the performers who brought the character to life.

That's right — Emma was portrayed by more than one actor. Twins Noelle Sheldon and Cali Sheldon brought the character to life, and their careers have been closely linked since then. After "Friends" came to an end in 2004, the child actors appeared in a rom-com called "Novel Romance" and an episode of "Life." Throughout the 2010s, they also starred in a number of short films until they accepted roles in one of the decade's most original horror movies.

Most recently, the Sheldon twins appeared in "Us," Jordan Peele's hit horror movie from 2019. For many viewers, "Us" would have been the first time seeing the sisters since "Friends." Furthermore, their roles in "Us" marked a drastic change of pace from the sweet and adorable nature of the "Friends" baby.