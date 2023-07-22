Who Plays Emma On Friends And What Big Movie Were They Recently In?
Emma Geller-Greene had a pretty memorable role on "Friends." As the child of Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and Rachel Greene (Jennifer Anniston), she played a significant role in one of television history's most celebrated relationships. That said, "Friends" only chronicles Emma during her baby years, so long-term fans might not be familiar with the performers who brought the character to life.
That's right — Emma was portrayed by more than one actor. Twins Noelle Sheldon and Cali Sheldon brought the character to life, and their careers have been closely linked since then. After "Friends" came to an end in 2004, the child actors appeared in a rom-com called "Novel Romance" and an episode of "Life." Throughout the 2010s, they also starred in a number of short films until they accepted roles in one of the decade's most original horror movies.
Most recently, the Sheldon twins appeared in "Us," Jordan Peele's hit horror movie from 2019. For many viewers, "Us" would have been the first time seeing the sisters since "Friends." Furthermore, their roles in "Us" marked a drastic change of pace from the sweet and adorable nature of the "Friends" baby.
Noelle and Cali Sheldon play creepy twins in Us
Jordan Peele's "Us" tells the story of a family that decides to visit beach country for a relaxing vacation, only for the trip to turn into a nightmare. It's a complicated movie, but the general concept is that they protagonists are tormented by their own doppelgangers. That situation is bad enough, but they also have to contend with a pair of bratty twins played by Noelle and Cali Sheldon.
In the movie, the aforementioned family encounters Lindsey Tyler and Becca Tyler, who are the children of their friends Kitty Tyler (Elisabeth Moss) and Josh Tyler (Tim Heidecker). Later on, the Tyler clan gets murdered by their own doppelgangers, who are part of a sinister race known as The Tethered.
"Us" allows Noelle and Cali Sheldon to play memorable dual roles and sink their teeth into some twisted subject matter. If anything, the film will remind viewers that their "Friends" days are a thing of the past and they're out to embrace more diverse roles moving forward.