Christopher Nolan Thinks It's OK To Be Confused By His Movies - Here's Why

Throughout his career, Christopher Nolan has earned a reputation as one of the most confusing directors in all of cinema, producing a slew of mind-boggling films that twist conventional narrative structure and often deal with high-concept science fiction.

Nolan first showed off his talent for convoluted moviemaking in his breakthrough feature "Memento," which infamously plays out in reverse and begins at the end of the story. Nolan continued this fascination with the unconventional in films like "Inception" (a good portion of which takes place inside of dreams that are inside of other dreams) and "Interstellar," which centers around time dilation, wormholes, and the nonlinear nature of time. Although some viewers might walk out of Nolan's movies wondering what on earth they just watched, Nolan himself actually seems to enjoy the confusion he causes in the audience, claiming his films are meant to convey a sense of mystery, not understanding.

"Don't try to understand it, just feel it," Nolan quipped during an interview with Hugo Décrypte. "I think it's really about mystery ... it should be about mystery. You don't want to understand the entire story right at the beginning. Otherwise, there's nothing to unfold." Nolan went on to describe his belief that it's the filmmaker's responsibility to guide the audience through that mystery without providing too much clarity at once, since being spoon-fed information can also be frustrating.