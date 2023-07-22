Marvel Toy May Tease A HUGE MCU Hero Debut In What If...? Season 2

Potential spoiler for "What If...?" Season 2 ahead

Though many of the shows on Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney+ slate are brand new, there are some returning favorites to look forward to. Alongside "Loki" Season 2 is "What If...?" Season 2, which will surely bring with it an update on the Guardians of the Multiverse in addition to several new stories from across the infinite timelines out there. If a leak of one of Hasbro's new Marvel Legends action figures is to be believed, then Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will get a look at one of the biggest heroes in the Marvel Universe in this batch of episodes.

On July 13, @MarvelLegendsHQ posted a picture of a new figure from the "What If...?" Marvel Legends subline: Goliath. Clad in black, blue, and white, the suit very much resembles the Ant-Man suits worn by Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) in the "Ant-Man" movies with a color scheme inspired by the comic Goliath suit. This all makes sense considering that in "Ant-Man and the Wasp," we meet Bill Foster (Laurence Fishburne), who worked on Project G.O.L.I.A.T.H. with Pym before their falling out. Foster's print counterpart has also famously taken on the Goliath name on the pages of Marvel Comics.

Therefore, it's safe to assume that an animated Foster will appear on "What If...?" Season 2, and unlike his live-action equivalent, he'll actually suit up as Goliath on screen. Then again, it's not necessarily a given that Foster will be the one behind the mask.