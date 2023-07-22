The Steamy Dark Comedy You Should Probably Stream Alone On Max

Remember when late-night cable television meant watching the sort of films you might not want to watch in a movie theater? Indeed, there are some movies you just want to watch alone, in the privacy and comfort of your own living room. "Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!" a Spanish-language comedy with a naughty twist, is now available to stream on Max. And if you're an admirer of Antonio Banderas, his early career performance makes it a must-watch film.

"Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!" concerns Ricky (Banderas), a recent mental hospital patient, who, upon being released, seeks out Marina Osorio (Victoria Abril), an actress with whom he had a brief assignation during a previous escape attempt. Ricky is convinced that what he and Marina experienced was true love — the only problem is Marina doesn't even remember him or their one-night stand. Ricky proceeds to hold her hostage in her own apartment, insisting that once she remembers him they will settle down together in happy wedded bliss. She resists, but Stockholm Syndrome settles in, and soon Marina begins to identify — and yes, even fall in love — with her kidnapper.

This is obviously difficult sledding for a dark romantic comedy – and it didn't work for every critic. Yet the erotic, compelling nature of "Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!" helped make the names of Banderas and director Pedro Almodóvar, helping them on the path to long, successful cinematic careers.