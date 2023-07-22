Will Smith's Top Film On Rotten Tomatoes Is A Netflix Movie He Isn't Even In

Throughout his time in the entertainment spotlight, Will Smith has become a man of many talents. After doing fairly well for himself in the music world, he set his sights on becoming a television and film actor. From "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" to "I Am Legend," Smith has kept himself busy on a variety of projects. His Rotten Tomatoes page shows that he's wound up on the bad side of many critics in his day, but at the same time, he's also found his fair share of strong critical success. Surprisingly, though, his highest-rated movie isn't even one he appears in.

In 2018, director Susan Johnson's "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" premiered on Netflix, becoming a big hit for the streamer in no time. Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) sits at the center of the romantic comedy as her life is turned upside down by five letters she penned to her crushes that she never intended to actually send. They get out into the world, and all kinds of chaos ensues. This adaptation of Jenny Han's 2014 novel, which currently sits at a 96% Certified Fresh critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, was brought to life in part by Smith's production company, Overbrook Entertainment.

On the other hand, if we're to go based on Rotten Tomatoes audience scores, then we find that "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" isn't at the top of the list.