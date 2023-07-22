Will Smith's Top Film On Rotten Tomatoes Is A Netflix Movie He Isn't Even In
Throughout his time in the entertainment spotlight, Will Smith has become a man of many talents. After doing fairly well for himself in the music world, he set his sights on becoming a television and film actor. From "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" to "I Am Legend," Smith has kept himself busy on a variety of projects. His Rotten Tomatoes page shows that he's wound up on the bad side of many critics in his day, but at the same time, he's also found his fair share of strong critical success. Surprisingly, though, his highest-rated movie isn't even one he appears in.
In 2018, director Susan Johnson's "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" premiered on Netflix, becoming a big hit for the streamer in no time. Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) sits at the center of the romantic comedy as her life is turned upside down by five letters she penned to her crushes that she never intended to actually send. They get out into the world, and all kinds of chaos ensues. This adaptation of Jenny Han's 2014 novel, which currently sits at a 96% Certified Fresh critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, was brought to life in part by Smith's production company, Overbrook Entertainment.
On the other hand, if we're to go based on Rotten Tomatoes audience scores, then we find that "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" isn't at the top of the list.
Audience scores put King Richard ahead of To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Thanks to Will Smith's producer credit on "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," the film takes the top spot compared to all other features in his Rotten Tomatoes filmography. However, that's only true when going by critic scores since the audience scores are vastly different. By that metric, "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" slips into eighth place under such titles as 2019's "Aladdin" and 2020's "Bad Boys for Life." 2021's "King Richard" secures the top spot in this ranking, coming away with a staggering 98% audience score.
Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, "King Richard" tells the tale of Richard Williams (Smith) as he makes it his mission to turn his daughters, Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena Williams (Demi Singleton), into tennis prodigies. The sports biopic proved one of the standout dramas of 2021, even securing multiple Academy Award nominations and a Best Actor win for Smith. Unsurprisingly, accompanying its 98% audience score, "King Richard" holds a 90% Certified Fresh critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.
The numbers don't lie, "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" and "King Richard" are undoubtedly among some of Will Smith's strongest titles to date.