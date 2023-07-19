Foundation Season 2 Episode 1's Subtle Dig At A.I. Explained

Apple TV+'s "Foundation" is dishing up a complicated smorgasbord of science, mathematics, and geopolitics as it traces the decline, fall, and rebirth of the Galactic Empire far in the future. Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) is the primary mover and shaker of the story, an eminent mathematician who created the field of psychohistory to use complex mathematical calculations to predict humanity's future.

Seldon's algorithmic foreknowledge is stored in a unique device called the Prime Radiant, which functions as the universe's most complicated, data-driven map. When activated, the device reveals millions of calculations, which users can utilize to help see the future. Despite its prophetic aura, the Prime Radiant in the books remains a number map and nothing more. It merely preserves data and helps guide the protagonists. In the show, though, it takes on a mind of its own.

In Season 2, Episode 1, the Radiant dons a humanoid form and confronts a digital copy of Seldon. Remember, his physical body was killed in Season 1 — it's complicated, folks. Details aside, the Radiant challenges its maker to guess who it is. In response, Seldon explains that the Radiant is "an adaptive, predictive, four-dimensional model that takes in new data. It learns, but that's different from having self-awareness or an inherited memory."

In the show, Seldon's remark is fleeting and is quickly lost in the Radiant's reveal that it has achieved its own level of consciousness. However, the remark also has very real-world resonance in 2023. Hari Seldon's distinction between machine learning and artificial sentience is a clever dig at A.I. in an era where the term is soaking up headlines every day.