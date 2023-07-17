Michael Keaton's Batman Got The Sequel He Actually Deserved In DC Comics

More than 30 years after he last wore the cape and cowl, Michael Keaton's Batman made his long-awaited cinematic return in "The Flash." But unfortunately for fans of the original Tim Burton take on the Caped Crusader, and despite his appearance being lauded as one of the film's high points, "The Flash" was met with a mostly tepid response from both critics and audiences. However, while his big screen return may have been underwhelming for many, a proper sequel to Tim Burton's "Batman" movies already exists in DC Comics.

Penned by Sam Hamm, one of the original writers of both 1989's "Batman" and 1992's "Batman Returns," "Batman '89" ignores the events of the Val Kilmer-starring "Batman Forever," as well as any subsequent sequels, and continues to explore the gothic world established by Burton. Incorporating elements that would have been included in a potential Burton-directed third "Batman" movie, the six-issue limited series was designed to "pull on a number of threads left dangling by the prolific director."

Considering many audiences were left disappointed with "The Flash," the comic offers a more fleshed-out look at what Keaton and Burton's version of Gotham might have looked like if it hadn't seen a three-decade hiatus.