What Happened To Grant Imahara - A Mythbusters Tragedy Explained

While oil-and-water co-hosts Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman took top billing on Discovery's smash hit science show "Mythbusters," three very likable supporting cast members were essential to the show's enduring popularity during its 15-season run. Kari Byron, Tori Belleci, and Grant Imahara did much of the building and on-camera explaining and offered a pleasant collegiality that contrasted wonderfully with Jamie and Adam's obviously limited tolerance for one another.

Imahara brought to the show a background in both robotics and film production, having previously worked in the "Terminator," Star Wars," and "Jurassic Park" film franchises. After "Mythbusters," Imahara, Byron, and Belleci moved on to Netflix to host another science series together called "The White Rabbit Project," which broadcast its only season in 2016.

But in 2020, Imahara died after suffering a brain aneurysm. Byron tweeted a photo of herself, Imahara, and Belleci with the caption "Somedays I wish I had a time machine." Meanwhile, Save Savage issued a longer statement on Twitter paying tribute to Imahara that read in part, "I'm at a loss. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I'll miss my friend."