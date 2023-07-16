French Cinema Icon Jane Birkin Dies At 76

Jane Birkin, known throughout the world as a singer and French cinema icon, has died at the age of 76.

The French culture ministry confirmed the news, per The Guardian. The multi-hyphenate talent was found dead at her home in Paris, France. No details surrounding Birkin's death have been confirmed. The star most recently suffered a stroke in 2021. Born in London, England, Birkin found herself packing her bags at the age of 20, heading to Paris, France to star in the nation's thriving film industry.

There, she met actor and director Serge Gainsbourg while filming the 1969 film "Slogan." A romance between the two began to spark, with Berkin and Gainsbourg emerging as France's most notorious couple. Berkin and Gainsbourg collaborated on a rendition of the song "Je t'aime... moi non plus," a track that has gone on to symbolize their love. While speaking with CNN in 2006, Berkin candidly opened up about her tumultuous relationship with Gainsbourg, saying, "He and I became the most famous of couples in that strange way because of 'Je t'aime' and because we stuck together for 13 years and he went on being my friend until the day he died."

Birkin stands tall as one of French cinema's most iconic stars, having appeared in films such as "La Belle Noiseuse" and a cinematic rendition of "Je t'aime moi non plus," directed by Gainsbourg.