French Cinema Icon Jane Birkin Dies At 76
Jane Birkin, known throughout the world as a singer and French cinema icon, has died at the age of 76.
The French culture ministry confirmed the news, per The Guardian. The multi-hyphenate talent was found dead at her home in Paris, France. No details surrounding Birkin's death have been confirmed. The star most recently suffered a stroke in 2021. Born in London, England, Birkin found herself packing her bags at the age of 20, heading to Paris, France to star in the nation's thriving film industry.
There, she met actor and director Serge Gainsbourg while filming the 1969 film "Slogan." A romance between the two began to spark, with Berkin and Gainsbourg emerging as France's most notorious couple. Berkin and Gainsbourg collaborated on a rendition of the song "Je t'aime... moi non plus," a track that has gone on to symbolize their love. While speaking with CNN in 2006, Berkin candidly opened up about her tumultuous relationship with Gainsbourg, saying, "He and I became the most famous of couples in that strange way because of 'Je t'aime' and because we stuck together for 13 years and he went on being my friend until the day he died."
Birkin stands tall as one of French cinema's most iconic stars, having appeared in films such as "La Belle Noiseuse" and a cinematic rendition of "Je t'aime moi non plus," directed by Gainsbourg.
Jane Birkin was a cultural icon
As an international icon, Jane Birkin also appeared in a number of English-language films. Her most notable appearances include John Guillermin's 1978 adaptation of "Death on the Nile" and the 1966 film "Blow-Up." But it was her ongoing creative relationships with French directors Agnès Varda and Jean-Luc Godard that made her one of France's largest cinematic ambassadors. She is equally admired for her career as a singer, having delivered several hits during her thriving career. Beyond her cinematic and musical musings, Birkin is remembered for her forward-thinking and daring fashion choices. She's most well-known in designer circles for inspiring the iconic Birkin Bag, which Hermès executive Jean-Louis Dumas personally designed for her.
As both a cultural and cinematic icon, several of Birkin's fans, colleagues, and admirers have taken to social media to pay tribute to the starlet. "Because she embodied freedom, because she sang the most beautiful words of our language, Jane Birkin was a French icon," tweeted French President Emmanuel Macron. Menna Rawlings, the British ambassador to France, took to Twitter to describe Birkin as "the most French of British artists."