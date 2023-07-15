What Happened To Kurt Russell After Fast 9 And Where Is He Now?
Kurt Russell has a long and varied filmography stretching from his boyhood in the 1960s through his appearance in 2021's "F9:The Fast Saga" as government agent Mr. Nobody. The character appears in three of the "Fast and Furious" films, first showing up in "Furious 7" to intervene in the conflict between Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).
Mr. Nobody was on the plane that crashed in Montequinto in "F9," but his body was not found at the crash site, leaving a lingering mystery as to his ultimate fate. There is also some doubt as to Russell's acting future after director Chris Columbus told Yahoo in 2020 that Russell's appearance as Santa Claus in "The Christmas Chronicles 2" could likely be his last. "He said to me, 'I want to walk into the sunset, this being the last role I play,'" Columbus relayed. "It's an intense commitment. And he takes it very seriously."
"The Christmas Chronicles 2" hit Netflix about six months before "F9" was released in theaters. This simply could have been a misunderstanding on Columbus' part, but Russell was also dealing with a medical issue that delayed his induction into the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum's Hall of Great Western Performers.
According to the museum's website, Russell needed hip surgery in 2021 and had to defer his induction into the Hall. "I had hoped it could wait," he said in a statement, "but my doctors said it needs to be this September."
Kurt Russell was finally inducted into the Hall of Great Western Performers in 2022
Kurt Russell did not appear in "Fast X," and with almost two years until the next installment in the series hits theaters, fans will have to wait and see if Mr. Nobody becomes one of the franchise's many characters to come back from the dead. However, on a brighter note, Russell and his late father, Bing, were finally inducted into the Hall of Great Western Performers in April 2022.
According to the Oklahoman, Russell was actually reluctant to attend the ceremony until he learned his father was also going to be inducted. "They called me up and started asking me about coming here," Russell recalled. "And as I was about to come up with some excuse, like I usually do... They said, 'And we're going to induct your dad.' And I said, 'I'll be there.' I was very fortunate to have what I consider the greatest mom and dad that you could possibly have."
Also honored at the ceremony were actor Burt Reynolds and Taylor Sheridan, creator of the hit series "Yellowstone," "1883," and "Tulsa King."