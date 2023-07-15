No, Friends Was Not Canceled - Here's Why The Series Really Ended

When audiences discuss the best sitcoms of all time, chances are that "Friends" is quickly mentioned, followed by someone loudly exclaiming: "We were on a break!" The series debuted on NBC in the fall of 1994 and quickly became a phenomenon that captivated the entire nation. It turned its leading cast members into superstars, with all of them still relevant to this day. As one of the most popular shows in the world, one would imagine that "Friends" would take "The Simpsons" route, i.e. staying on television for as long as possible. Unfortunately, all good things have to come to an end.

As bittersweet as it was to say goodbye to "Friends," audiences showed up to support their favorite characters, making the 2004 finale one of the world's most watched hours of television. Per The New York Times, over 50 million viewers in the United States showed up to say farewell to Ross, Rachel, Monica, and the rest of the gang. Decades later, as the series continues to find a new audience, primarily through streaming, many often why "Friends" was canceled. The truth is, after 10 years of the same shtick, it was time for everyone to move on.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly discussing the final episode of "Friends," series creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane opened up about how they had been planning the finale for several years due to the contract negotiations of its lead stars, thinking the series would end with Season 7. But that never happened, and the goalposts were moved to Season 8, then 9, and finally, Season 10, which was decided to be the last. "Season 10, we said, 'We can't keep stopping and starting and rethinking everything,'" Crane discussed, confirming that it was a mutual decision between the show's creators and cast to call it curtains.