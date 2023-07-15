Is Naruto's Itachi A God? What Shinto Beliefs Can Tell Us

Itachi Uchiha has long been a fan-favorite character in "Naruto," mastering the Sharingan at a young age to reach almost god-like levels of strength. However, fans may not know that famed manga artist Masashi Kishimoto took inspiration from Shinto, Japan's oldest religion, for many of the Uchiha clan's powers.

Shinto centers around two deities, Izanami and Izanagi, creators of other gods and the islands of Japan. After Izanami's death, Izanagi searched for any way to resurrect his sister, but all proved fruitless. A heartbroken Izanagi washed away his sins, bringing the major Shinto gods into existence. Amaterasu, the sun goddess, was born when he washed his left eye. Tsukuyomi, the moon god, came from Izanagi's right eye, and Susanoo, the storm god, was born from Izanagi's nose.

Those names should sound familiar to any "Naruto" fan, as Kishimoto named all of Itachi's iconic powers after Shinto's "Three Precious Children." Clearly, the legendary manga artist used Itachi to represent Izanagi within "Naruto," but outright labeling him a god is something only Kishimoto himself could do. Itachi's power puts him toward the top of the strongest members of the Uchiha Clan, joining Sasuke and Madara with god-like or near-god-like powers.