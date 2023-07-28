Good Omens S2: What Is Job 41:19 & Why It Could Mean More Than You Think

Contains spoilers for "Good Omens" Season 2, Episode 1

In "Good Omens" Season 2, there's something up in the Up. The high archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) is no longer the high archangel, he's just a guy waltzing around on Earth without a shred of clothing or memory to his name ... which is now Jim, which is short for James, which is short Gabriel. It's a whole thing. But what's happening to Gabriel seems to be only a symptom of something larger, something far more sinister. And one of the only clues that audiences are provided in the first few episodes is a Bible verse printed on the side of an empty matchbox.

The verse in question is Job 41:19 which, in the King James edition, reads, "Out of his mouth go burning lamps, and sparks of fire leap out." As far as scripture goes, it's not exactly a comforting bit of text, is it? That said, it isn't exactly foreboding, either. It's a verse about creating fire inscribed on the side of a matchbox, after all. It couldn't be more appropriately placed. But anyone who ever paid attention to religious spaces can understand the detrimental effects of taking a bit of scripture away from its larger context. Fortunately, at least one of the possible interpretations here is surprisingly tender. Less fortunately, the other option is an unkillable dragon monster. Let's hope for the first one!

But knowing Neil Gaiman, co-author of "Good Omens" and co-showrunner for Amazon Prim's adaptation of his and Terry Pratchett's work, it's probably an unholy combination of the two.