The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Finally Has A Release Date (And It's Coming Sooner Than You Think)

Even though the original "Walking Dead" series has ended, its story and those of some of its most popular characters are far from over. Through programs like "The Walking Dead: Dead City" and the untitled Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) show, the franchise will live on well into the future. Among these titles is "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon," which follows Norman Reedus' widely-adored apocalypse survivor as he embarks on an unexpected adventure in France. Overall, the plot is shrouded in mystery, but surprisingly, answers are coming much sooner than we thought.

On July 14, Deadline shared that "Daryl Dixon" finally has a release date for "Walking Dead" fans to look forward to. The series will launch on September 10 at 9 p.m. on both AMC and the AMC+ streaming service, so if you're looking to find out what Daryl will be up to next as soon as possible, it's best to mark your calendar now. The publication also showcased some new stills from the show, featuring the lead character in addition to several franchise newcomers who will factor into Daryl's story as he tries to escape France and return home.

As the sixth entry in the "Walking Dead" saga, it'll be interesting to see if "Daryl Dixon" will become a hit or fail to catch on due to "TWD" fatigue. At least on paper, it certainly has all the tools to find success.