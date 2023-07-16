LOTR Rings Of Power: Who Plays Celeborn & How Does He Factor Into Season 2?

Contains potential spoilers for "The Rings of Power" Season 2

One of the most surprising changes in Season 1 of "The Rings of Power" is the absence of Galadriel's (Morfydd Clark) husband, Celeborn. Initially, all we get in Amazon Prime's series is solo Galadriel, traipsing across Middle-earth laser-focused on her search for the Dark Lord, Sauron. She's single ... and definitely not ready to mingle. The Elf-woman's only friend in the world (that we're aware of) is Elrond (Robert Aramayo) — and he reluctantly betrays her trust and ships her back to Valinor. She buddies up with Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) for a while there, but then he goes and reveals himself as the very guy she's been hunting down for centuries. So, yeah, by the end of the season, her entire social and familial life is basically in shambles.

The one glimmer of hope is a moment in Episode 7 when Galadriel and Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) are attempting to escape from the aftermath of Mount Doom's unexpected eruption. The Elf princess reveals to her mortal companion that she has a husband. Or at least had one. She explains that they met in a glade of flowers and that she teased him for his ill-fitting armor before he went off to war, never to return.

The reveal was anything but final, and it left the door wide open for Celeborn to return in some unexpected manner later in the story. (We know he's alive in "The Lord of the Rings," after all.) Many fans are expecting to see him in "The Rings of Power" before long, and now, fan site Fellowship of Fans has released an exclusive scoop claiming, "Calam Lynch will play 'CELEBORN' in season 2 of 'THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER.'" If the rumor is true, our follow-up question is: How will he factor into the next installment of the show?