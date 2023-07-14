Barbie: Fans Finally Got To See John Cena As Kenmaid In This BTS Video

Sitting in a trailer off-set, Cena looks pitch-perfect as Kenmaid, complete with long, flowing Farrah Fawcett locks. Adorned with wristlets, a necklace covered in shells, and sans shirt, Cena spoke eloquently about the "Barbie" movie, praising its universality.

"I think it's going to be a movie that evokes conversation," Cena says in the clip. "And I think it's going to be beautifully visually appealing. I think the audience will walk away with a mixed bag of opinions, which I think is the greatest form of entertainment. When you have one universal feel about a project, it's not like that's bad, but when people can get into a fiery debate about something, I think that's good."

Early reactions to "Barbie" have been largely positive, but if Cena is to be believed, the movie could end up being more divisive than anyone expects. Gerwig, known for her previous films "Lady Bird" and "Little Women," is nothing if not an ambitious filmmaker, and she worked on the "Barbie" script alongside her partner Noah Baumbach... so it's easy to imagine that the film takes some fairly enormous swings between the two of them. Debates are always welcome, so we'll just have to wait and see if the "Barbie" movie strikes up any major discussions.