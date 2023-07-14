Supernatural: Why Gabriel Looks So Familiar

Television series often live and die by the popularity of their characters, and for cult sensation "Supernatural," this is probably a little more literal than most. Monster-hunting brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) regularly experience loss as friends and loved ones die by the sword. But while some characters leave or die, never to return, others come back again and again.

The Archangel Gabriel may not have had the most prolific run on "Supernatural," but he did have a delightful character twist in one of the series' best episodes. Though he was introduced in Season 2, Gabriel's true identity isn't uncovered until the Season 5 episode "Changing Channels," where he reveals himself as an angel who superseded Castiel (Misha Collins) in rank. Before that, he was going by the moniker Loki, pretending to be the Asgardian trickster in order to avoid the responsibilities of the upcoming Armageddon.

Thanks in large part to the popularity of actor Richard Speight Jr., Gabriel would return to the show again and again — even after his death. During his time on the show, Speight became fast friends with the "Supernatural" actor who played God, Rob Benedict, and the pair were popular celebrities on the convention circuit. The two even helmed the show "Kings of Con," capitalizing on that popularity. But "Supernatural" was not Speight's first role by a long shot. He has had a long television history, playing memorable roles in many well-known projects.