Ghost Adventures' Jay Wasley Has Had 'Things' Follow Him Home From Haunted Locales
It's been said by the doubters that despite being labeled a reality TV show, Discovery's "Ghost Adventures" isn't all that real. Some viewers simply aren't buying the intense reactions of Zak Bagans and his team to alleged paranormal activity. However, according to the show's cinematographer Jay Wasley, these guys are encountering spirits, some of which don't stay in their respective haunted locales.
"Yes, we definitely love skeptics, and even myself, I try to approach things skeptically, and my mind is being blown. Over the years, I've had things follow me home," Wasley told the Idaho Press. "That's the thing. Many people think, 'Oh, it's just a TV show,' but this is our lives."
In fact, a dark force from Goat Man's Bridge affected his ex-wife, Ashley Richardson — the show's photographer — so badly that it ultimately resulted in their divorce. "And that's an example of many things people don't see or realize," Wasley continued. "It's our lives."
Jay Wasley has learned how to keep ghosts where they belong
Having spirits — good or bad — follow them home certainly isn't ideal for the cast and crew of "Ghost Adventures." Having done this spooky job since 2011, Jay Wasley has found ways to prevent this from happening.
In an interview with NFL player Johnathan Hankins, Wasley said, "We've been doing it for so long now [that] we know what works. We know how to open ourselves up, and that's scary 'cause you got to open yourselves up to it because we want the evidence, we want the experience. But it's also learning to be able to close yourself off when you got to go home and leave work at work."
In recent years, Wasley hasn't had any unwelcome house guests. He told the Idaho Press that after an investigation, he makes sure to immerse himself in things that make him truly happy. His non-paranormal passions include playing music, painting, and hiking. Of being in nature, he said, "That cleanses my spirit and always makes me feel better."