Ghost Adventures' Jay Wasley Has Had 'Things' Follow Him Home From Haunted Locales

It's been said by the doubters that despite being labeled a reality TV show, Discovery's "Ghost Adventures" isn't all that real. Some viewers simply aren't buying the intense reactions of Zak Bagans and his team to alleged paranormal activity. However, according to the show's cinematographer Jay Wasley, these guys are encountering spirits, some of which don't stay in their respective haunted locales.

"Yes, we definitely love skeptics, and even myself, I try to approach things skeptically, and my mind is being blown. Over the years, I've had things follow me home," Wasley told the Idaho Press. "That's the thing. Many people think, 'Oh, it's just a TV show,' but this is our lives."

In fact, a dark force from Goat Man's Bridge affected his ex-wife, Ashley Richardson — the show's photographer — so badly that it ultimately resulted in their divorce. "And that's an example of many things people don't see or realize," Wasley continued. "It's our lives."