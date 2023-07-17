Ghost Adventures' Zak Bagans Swears He Isn't Faking His Pain While Filming
Working under the assumption that ghosts and other paranormal entities are real, going on ghost hunts can be a pretty dangerous experience. After all, these are creatures humanity knows frighteningly little about, so combating their various forms of physical and mental harm is much easier said than done. On shows like "Ghost Adventures," viewers have witnessed unseen presences go out of their way to inflict physical pain on the show's hosts in various ways. According to its lead investigator, Zak Bagans, the pain he feels and anguish expresses in these situations isn't just for the camera.
Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Bagans stated that he's not being overly dramatic when he shows pain on "Ghost Adventures." It's just something he's stuck with. "I'm a hyper-empathic person...You start crying, I'm probably going to start crying too. There's someone bad in the room, I'll sense that, and it'll give me a headache. I can't turn it off," he told the publication. Bagans further explained that ghosts have an "electrical charge" tied to them that, whether he likes it or not, he picks up on, and it affects him physically.
In fact, one of the worst experiences Bagans had with an other-worldly entity impacting his health took place in one of the most infamous locations in the paranormal community.
The Conjuring house took an especially heavy toll on Bagans
If you're a horror fan, chances are you're well aware of the "Conjuring" franchise. The series follows fictionalized versions of longtime real-world paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) as they investigate some of the most severe hauntings out there. One of their most famous cases involving the home of the Perron family went on to serve as the true story behind the first "Conjuring" film. Naturally, Zak Bagans decided to check out the Rhode Island house for himself, which was likely a decision he came to regret in short order.
"This house made me sick, and I did not recover from this investigation for about three weeks," Bagans shared with People, recalling that it threw off his physical balance completely, rendering him tremendously ill. While visiting the former home of the Perron family allowed him and his investigative team to see and experience many fascinating things, he advises those who decide to live in the house to be very mindful of the dangers it may contain. "I know it's a thrill to buy the house and live there, but they need to be very aware of what they could potentially be dealing with," he concluded.
Though some may find ghosts to be little more than the source of a good laugh, Zak Bagans is very much inclined to disagree. Spirits can be dangerous, and he has the scars to prove it.