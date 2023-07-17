Ghost Adventures' Zak Bagans Swears He Isn't Faking His Pain While Filming

Working under the assumption that ghosts and other paranormal entities are real, going on ghost hunts can be a pretty dangerous experience. After all, these are creatures humanity knows frighteningly little about, so combating their various forms of physical and mental harm is much easier said than done. On shows like "Ghost Adventures," viewers have witnessed unseen presences go out of their way to inflict physical pain on the show's hosts in various ways. According to its lead investigator, Zak Bagans, the pain he feels and anguish expresses in these situations isn't just for the camera.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Bagans stated that he's not being overly dramatic when he shows pain on "Ghost Adventures." It's just something he's stuck with. "I'm a hyper-empathic person...You start crying, I'm probably going to start crying too. There's someone bad in the room, I'll sense that, and it'll give me a headache. I can't turn it off," he told the publication. Bagans further explained that ghosts have an "electrical charge" tied to them that, whether he likes it or not, he picks up on, and it affects him physically.

In fact, one of the worst experiences Bagans had with an other-worldly entity impacting his health took place in one of the most infamous locations in the paranormal community.