The Sopranos & Gilmore Girls 'Paradox' Proves They Exist In A Meta-Multiverse

One of the most popular types of fan theories involves proving that two separate movies or TV series exist in the same universe. Bonus points if an official crossover never happened. And one Redditor has proven an intriguing connection that would have horrifying ramifications throughout the entirety of the multiverse.

Of course, this kind of thing could only happen between "The Sopranos" and "Gilmore Girls." One could easily see a scenario where they both occur in the same universe, just in New Jersey and Connecticut, respectively, but Redditor u/Firstasatragedy found far more tangible evidence to connect the two. They point out how a Season 6 episode of "The Sopranos" shows "Gilmore Girls" playing on the TV. Conversely, Season 7 of "Gilmore Girls" has an episode where Lorelai (Lauren Graham) references Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), clearly implying "The Sopranos" is a show existing in that universe.

But that means both shows simultaneously exist as their own reality while having the other universe as a TV show. They draw this out to its natural conclusion: "This means that each universe has now become a televised universe of itself within their own universes. When the Gilmore Girls watch the Sopranos, they will see themselves in the show. Likewise, when Tony Soprano watches Gilmore Girls, he will witness a direct reference to himself. It's like the effect of two mirrors facing each other: the universes of the Gilmore Girls and the Sopranos are infinitely replicated all the way down."