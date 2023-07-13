The Sopranos & Gilmore Girls 'Paradox' Proves They Exist In A Meta-Multiverse
One of the most popular types of fan theories involves proving that two separate movies or TV series exist in the same universe. Bonus points if an official crossover never happened. And one Redditor has proven an intriguing connection that would have horrifying ramifications throughout the entirety of the multiverse.
Of course, this kind of thing could only happen between "The Sopranos" and "Gilmore Girls." One could easily see a scenario where they both occur in the same universe, just in New Jersey and Connecticut, respectively, but Redditor u/Firstasatragedy found far more tangible evidence to connect the two. They point out how a Season 6 episode of "The Sopranos" shows "Gilmore Girls" playing on the TV. Conversely, Season 7 of "Gilmore Girls" has an episode where Lorelai (Lauren Graham) references Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), clearly implying "The Sopranos" is a show existing in that universe.
But that means both shows simultaneously exist as their own reality while having the other universe as a TV show. They draw this out to its natural conclusion: "This means that each universe has now become a televised universe of itself within their own universes. When the Gilmore Girls watch the Sopranos, they will see themselves in the show. Likewise, when Tony Soprano watches Gilmore Girls, he will witness a direct reference to himself. It's like the effect of two mirrors facing each other: the universes of the Gilmore Girls and the Sopranos are infinitely replicated all the way down."
What would you do if you discovered reality was a TV show in another universe?
Both "The Sopranos" and "Gilmore Girls" are grounded shows. They take place firmly in reality with no supernatural occurrences transpiring. However, there's a great sci-fi horror spec script waiting for someone about how the Gilmores are watching TV one day when they notice something that happened to them shows up on the series. It would be akin to Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey) in "The Truman Show" seeing a spotlight fall from the sky. They would realize that someone has recorded everything they've done and transposed it into an entirely separate television series. The same would apply to Tony, hearing his name in a show he's watching and wondering why he's a point of reference.
It opens a Pandora's box of terrifying possibilities. What if both sets of characters watched each other's shows simultaneously? Could it create a paradox that threatens to collapse all of their realities? It's possible the only way to correct this paradox is to seek out a Nexus being existing in both worlds — the late, great Brian Tarantina. The actor appeared in one episode of "The Sopranos" — "Another Toothpick" — as Mustang Sally. He also had a recurring role on "Gilmore Girls" as Bootsy. These two characters must be one and the same, assuming a different identity in each dimension. He might hold the key to finding a balance between the worlds so that their respective universes don't end upon discovering the horrifying revelation.
Honestly, that's the storyline they should've gone with instead of "Gilmore Girls: A Day in the Life."