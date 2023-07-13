Keivonn Montreal Woodard's Last Of Us Emmy Nom Broke A Record (And The Internet)

When Emmy nominations came out on July 12, 2023, HBO's freshman series "The Last of Us" scored a whole bunch of nominations — which isn't particularly surprising, considering the show was met with near-universal acclaim when it premiered earlier in the year. Adapted from the wildly popular video game created by Neil Druckmann, who also crafted the show alongside "Chernobyl" showrunner Craig Mazin, "The Last of Us" imagines a world that's been ravaged by a virus caused by the cordyceps fungus and the few survivors left, including Bella Ramsey's Ellie and Pedro Pascal's Joel. The two of them meet Lamar Johnson's Henry and Kevionn Montreal Woodard's Sam, two brothers just trying to get by themselves — though this chance meeting ends horribly for nearly all involved.

The great news is that booking this role ended with Woodard making history. At just ten years old, the fledgling actor is the youngest nominee for outstanding guest actor in a drama series, and he's also a beacon of representation for deaf actors of color. According to Deadline, Woodard was "shocked" (in a good way) by the nomination, understanding how important his portrayal was — and he also provided some encouraging words for young feaf actors like him.

"I think that everybody should just do their best when they're trying to act and just go for the auditions," Woodard said. "Don't worry about it, and just go ahead and try to act your best. Yes, it was hard with the facial expressions and learning how to [interpret the script for American Sign Language], but I think it's really important to also learn to listen to your production team and to collaborate with them. I got in, and so can you."