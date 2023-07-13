Whatever Happened To Brumachen After Shark Tank?

Sometimes "Shark Tank" entrepreneurs get in their own way, especially when they commit the cardinal sin of overestimating their own valuations. When business partners Kweku Larbi and Ross Smith pitched Brumachen, their on-the-go coffee brewing device in a Season 12 episode in 2021, every "Shark Tank" shark promptly tore them apart. Their request for $1 million for 10% equity made Kevin O'Leary's jaw drop. When the pair revealed they had only netted $42,000 in sales to date, he really lost it. "Are you out of your mind? Why would you think this is worth $10 million?"

The other sharks concurred, though perhaps in less harsh terms than Mr. Wonderful. They also criticized the clunky, complicated product design, which Mark Cuban pejoratively (and rightly) claimed looked like an engineer had designed it.

Nonetheless, the sharks were intrigued by the Brumachen, which promised fresh-brewed coffee in five minutes, made anywhere. Also appealing was the company's environmental pledge. Larbi produced biodegradable k-cups that take only 180 days to decompose, compared to their plastic counterparts, which take upwards of 400 years.

Still, the idea couldn't save their risky evaluation or poor design. Unsurprisingly, Brumachen walked away without a deal. Since 2021, Brumachen has gone silent, vindicating the unimpressed sharks.