Ghost Adventures: A Specific Fear Keeps Zak Bagans From Returning To This Haunted Locale

Boating across the ocean for the equivalent of a typical workday isn't the only fear that Zak Bagans faces on "Ghost Adventures." In Season 10, Episode 4, he conquers another: dolls. He and his team travel to Mexico's Island of the Dolls, which is exactly what it sounds like. In an interview with Travel Channel, Bagans acknowledged that this fear — as well as his other common phobias of snakes, heights, and of course, the ocean — probably seems amusing given his line of work. However, his fear goes deeper than just the look of the toy.

"It's so silly, but there are so many different dolls that have very credible reports of being cursed and being possessed. ... You have to remember that these dolls are everything to children, and all across the world, countless children do perish. Some die of natural causes, some are murdered, some are killed in fires, and I believe that these children's spirits can remain attached to these dolls and, in some cases, possess the dolls," said Bagans.

He added that, sometimes, darker entities can interfere and also possess a doll, which he felt was the case for many on Island of the Dolls. Bagans said, "This episode was facing my phobia on steroids." In fact, he discovers tiny bruises on his left arm after handling one of the island's dolls, one that has a nearly broken left arm.