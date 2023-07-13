The Witcher S3 Part 2 Trailer Sets Geralt, Yennefer, & Ciri On A Fiery Fated Path

Netflix has released a new trailer for "The Witcher" Season 3 Part 2, and it teases an emotional farewell for this iteration of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill). While the series will continue without Cavill as the foul-mouthed monster slayer, his exit from the series has brought a sense of melancholy to the third installment. However, fans can look forward to Geralt, Yennefer (Anya Chalrota), and Ciri (Freya Allen) embarking on more dangerous adventures before Cavill moves on to fresh pastures.

The teaser for Season 3's final episodes is all about unity and destiny. In the opening scene, Yennefer promises Ciri that they'll never be apart. Meanwhile, Geralt says, "We didn't come this far just to abandon each other." However, that's easier said than done, as moments later, Ciri falls through a portal and encounters unicorns and sand monsters in the desert.

Of course, Netflix also knows that Cavill's imminent departure from "The Witcher" is the elephant in the room. As such, the trailer ends on an ominous note, with Geralt's fate seemingly hanging in the balance. Let's take a look at it.