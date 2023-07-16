What Happened To Cal In Titanic Is A Tragic Story Of Irony, Loss, And Death

The 1997 movie "Titanic" follows the fictional love story of society girl Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) and third-class drifter Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio). But their romance hits some bumps – and not just due to the sinking ship they're aboard. Rose comes onto the brand new RMS Titanic with a snobby, blue-blooded fiancé, Cal Hockley (Billy Zane).

Cal is ruthless regarding his rival. Even after Jack saves a distraught Rose from jumping off the ship, he goes out of his way to patronize him. "It's amazing. You could almost pass for a gentleman," he quips when a cleaned-up Jack joins the first-class passengers for a thank-you dinner. "A real man makes his own luck," he later says after learning Jack won a ticket to the Titanic via a lucky hand of poker. He also suggests Jack has no place in joining the other men for brandy and cigars. "Probably best. It's all business and politics, that sort of thing. Wouldn't interest you," he says.

Once the Titanic hits an iceberg and it's clear it's going down, Cal hides behind a child to get a seat on a lifeboat. "He didn't give a thought that he wasn't getting off that boat. [The sinking] was more of a nuisance, like, 'Whatever,'" Zane later told Vulture of his character. "It's only when he's up to his chest in ice water that he goes, 'Yeah, this is getting bad.' But certainly still confident that he will get off!"

Cal does get off the sinking boat and survives the tragedy, but his story does not have a happy ending.