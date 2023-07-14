Ethan Hunt Vs. Dom Toretto: The Impossibly Fast Franchise Crossover We Need

We live in an imperfect world — one where the possibilities of cinema are chopped up and divided along studio lines. Massive media corporations collect IPs like children in the late '90s collected Pokémon cards, hoarding them into streaming libraries for $12.99 per month. But what if we lived in a better world? One where such divisions were a thing of the past. One where Paramount and Universal put aside their petty rivalry and gave us the "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible" crossover that's crying out to be made.

It's been a meme for years. The two titans of dumb action blockbusting have been going at it at the box office for even longer, playing a constant game of one-upmanship. On the one side, you have practical stunts that defy all logic and a general love of Tom Clancy. On the other, you have family, Coronas, and a Pontiac Fiero that goes into space. As the years have gone by and the movies have kept coming, the two franchises have begun to resemble each other more and more. It's as if they started on opposite sides of a great movie mountain and have been racing rapidly toward the peak — one in some kind of James Bond spy car, the other in a 1970 Dodge Charger R/T.

Sure, there are some logistical issues to get past — namely the aforementioned studio division — but Ethan Hunt and Dom Toretto must meet on the field of battle. At this point, we demand it.