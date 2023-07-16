The Ghost Adventures Investigation That Had The Crew Ready To 'Kill Each Other'
Given the supernatural subject matter of reality series "Ghost Adventures," it's not uncommon for its hosts to behave strangely during their investigations. Of course, viewers have to decide for themselves on a case-by-case basis whether that's because they're in the presence of spirits or hamming it up for the camera.
With that said, series lead Zak Bagans described feeling genuinely disturbed by the Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall, nicknamed Devil's Den, in Los Angeles County. Prior to the premiere of the "Devil's Den" episode, Bagans discussed in an interview with The Wrap just why the location rattled him so much more than usual, rivaling some of the frights from the all-time best "Ghost Adventures" episodes.
As soon as he and his co-hosts approached the outside of the prison, Bagans recounted that he felt a violent energy. Then he noticed that he and some of his fellow cast members began behaving in an atypically aggressive manner. "It was weird — while I was fighting with myself and fighting with Jay [Wasley], I had no idea that Aaron [Goodwin] and Billy [Tolley], those two never fight, you know, those two were getting ready to throw down. Billy's the nicest guy in the world, and he was getting ready to knock Aaron out. We just wanted to kill each other. It was incredibly disturbing," he said.
Devil's Den allegedly has a lingering effect on visitors
Increased aggression isn't the only effect Zak Bagans recalled the Padrinos Juvenile Hall having on him and his co-hosts while filming the "Devil's Den" episode of "Ghost Adventures." For example, Bagans at one point found himself at a new location with no memory of how he got there. Later, they supposedly verified the prison's acute spiritual power when they brought in a former inmate to discuss his experience.
"Once we started talking with the former inmate and we saw the emotion on this guy's face, I was like in shock, you know?" Bagans told The Wrap. "And I kept asking him, 'Look, are you crying because of just your time in jail, like it was a bad time in your life, or are these emotions from things that were happening to you from the spirit side of things?' And a lot of it was the spirit side of things. We weren't really prepared for that. It was powerful. And I don't think that there was any more disturbing psychological investigation than this place."
Bagans then revealed that he includes the prison on a mental list of haunted spots that he never wants to revisit. Just as this former inmate continued to feel affected by the space, Bagans too claimed that the aggression he developed during his visit lingered for weeks after the fact, characterizing the so-called Devil's Den as a source of considerable unease.