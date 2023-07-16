The Ghost Adventures Investigation That Had The Crew Ready To 'Kill Each Other'

Given the supernatural subject matter of reality series "Ghost Adventures," it's not uncommon for its hosts to behave strangely during their investigations. Of course, viewers have to decide for themselves on a case-by-case basis whether that's because they're in the presence of spirits or hamming it up for the camera.

With that said, series lead Zak Bagans described feeling genuinely disturbed by the Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall, nicknamed Devil's Den, in Los Angeles County. Prior to the premiere of the "Devil's Den" episode, Bagans discussed in an interview with The Wrap just why the location rattled him so much more than usual, rivaling some of the frights from the all-time best "Ghost Adventures" episodes.

As soon as he and his co-hosts approached the outside of the prison, Bagans recounted that he felt a violent energy. Then he noticed that he and some of his fellow cast members began behaving in an atypically aggressive manner. "It was weird — while I was fighting with myself and fighting with Jay [Wasley], I had no idea that Aaron [Goodwin] and Billy [Tolley], those two never fight, you know, those two were getting ready to throw down. Billy's the nicest guy in the world, and he was getting ready to knock Aaron out. We just wanted to kill each other. It was incredibly disturbing," he said.