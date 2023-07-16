The Ending Of 3:10 To Yuma Explained

"3:10 to Yuma," the 2007 remake of 1957's Western based on an Elmore Leonard short story, is as dramatic as it is dusty, meaningful as it is bloody, and as classic as any modern mythical tale set in the wild, wild West can be.

The film stars Christian Bale as a down-on-his-luck rancher and Russell Crowe as the no-good outlaw said rancher pledges to get on the 3:10 train to Yuma Territorial Prison. If the rancher carries off the seemingly impossible task, he'll be rewarded with serious coin and an even more valuable prize, the respect of his own son.

The odds and the outlaw seem stacked against the rancher, but in an explosive third-act twist of fate and heartstrings, the outlaw helps the rancher win the day — even if the rancher loses his life in the process. The shift in attitudes and climactic events happen quickly, kicking up more dust than a runaway herd of cattle at a gunfight. So kick up your cowboy boots, let the dust settle, and keep an ear out for the next train whistle as we explain the ending to "3:10 to Yuma."