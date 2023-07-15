The Witcher: Why Does The White Flame Want Ciri?

Throughout Season 1 and Season 2 of "The Witcher," we hear continual references to a mysterious figure called "The White Flame," the revered leader of the Nilfgaardian Empire. The White Flame is whispered about frequently in Season 1, and it becomes clear early on that he has a vested interest in capturing Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) of Cintra. We know as much because of a scene in the episode "Rare Species," when the Nilfgaardian knight Cahir (Eamon Farren) explains that he is hunting Ciri on the White Flame's orders, hoping to help her "fulfill her destiny."

In the finale of "The Witcher" Season 2, we learn that the White Flame's true identity is that of Nilfgaardian Emperor Emhyr var Emreis, who also happens to be Ciri's father, Lord Duny (Bart Edwards) of Erlenwald. Although Emhyr asserts that he wants Ciri to rule over Nilfgaard alongside him, fans of the "Witcher" book series will know that his intentions are far more sinister than they seem. In the original "Witcher" book series, the ambitious sorcerer Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu) tells Emhyr about the ancient elven prophecy of Ithlinne shortly after Ciri's birth. The prophecy concerns an apocalyptic ice age that will destroy the world, and a child of "elder blood" through whom the world will be reborn.

Ever the ruthless expansionist, Emhyr interprets this prophecy as proof that a child of elder blood will one day rule the entire world, and learns that Ciri herself actually inherited elder blood from her mother Pavetta (Gaia Mondadori). Thus, Emhyr decides to produce an heir that can fulfill Ithlinne's prophecy, and begins hunting down his daughter in order to marry her and force her to bear him a son.