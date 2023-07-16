One Ghost Adventures Location Was So Traumatic Zak Bagans Vowed To Never Return

Ghost-hunting shows have popped up all over the television scene within the past few decades, though they're not all small screen hits. In fact, only a handful have managed to stick around the TV scene and develop strong fan followings. One of these titles is "Ghost Adventures," which sees host Zak Bagans and his team of paranormal investigators travel to some of the most supposedly haunted sites out there with hopes of collecting irrefutable proof that ghosts are indeed real and trying to interact with those among the living.

Since the series began, Bagans and his crew have visited numerous allegedly haunted locations, though only one of them left him so traumatized that he refuses to ever go back. "I went from a boy to a man, in terms of the paranormal world, at Bobby Mackey's Music World, where I had an exorcism performed on me," Bagans shared during an interview with Collider, admitting that the experience of being exercised by real priests and supposedly falling under some form of possession was too much for him to bear. He concluded, "I'm done with Mackey's. We're not going there ever again."

The anecdote in question pertains to Bagans' second trip to Bobby Mackey's Music World. Unsurprisingly, his first time there was no walk in the park either. According to him, the negativity even followed him home.