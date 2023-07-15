The Ending Of Clock Explained

The Hulu original movie "Clock" is a sci-fi horror film more rooted in today's politics than audiences may care to admit. Released in April 2023, the movie focuses on a married woman that receives pressure from everyone she knows to take the next step of married life: having children. Ella (Dianna Agron) has never felt the biological urge to have children but is coming to feel like she may be in a small minority. She decides to try and solve the perceived problem by participating in a clinical trial for an experimental treatment regimen.

By the film's end, Ella and the audience find that nothing about the clinical trial was quite what it seemed, not even how the desperate wife discovered its existence. While it may have helped her "reset" her biological clock, it came at a great cost to her personal life and well-being.

Take a deep breath and prepare to enter a sterile facility as we walk you through the ending of "Clocked," everything you need to know about it, and what the cast and viewers are saying about it.