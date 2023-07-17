The Lost Boys: How Many Movies Are There & Which One Is The Worst?

It's easy to watch a film from the 1980s today and have it feel dated. While "The Lost Boys" definitely wears its era on its sleeve, it doesn't feel out of place. It's an intriguing time capsule that's gone on to become a cult classic, combining horror and comedic elements with some fantastic creature designs to make it one of the best vampire movies ever made.

However, even ardent "Lost Boys" fans may not have realized the story didn't end with that one movie. Two comic book series emerged since the film came out, and it spawned two cinematic sequels — "Lost Boys: The Tribe" and "Lost Boys: The Thirst." They both went straight to DVD, with "The Tribe" first coming out in 2008, failing to capitalize on the immediate success of its predecessor. But while "The Tribe" did well enough financially to warrant a follow-up, neither film was received particularly well by critics, despite original star and '80s staple Corey Feldman returning for both of them to play Edgar Frog.

The original "Lost Boys" functions perfectly well on its own as a complete story, with enough style from director Joel Schumacher to make for an entertaining affair. But when it comes to comparing the two sequels, it's really a race to the bottom with no definitive winner (or loser?)