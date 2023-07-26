Forget Wonka, It's Time To Adapt Roald Dahl's Adult Horror Stories To Film

Some of Roald Dahl's most popular children's stories possess an undercurrent of menace and darkness. For example, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" thrusts its young characters into peril by having them almost drown in chocolate rivers and inflate to massive sizes. Meanwhile, "The Witches" is about child-hating magical beings whose only desire is to kill and torment the youth. For young readers, Dahl's iconic stories help them understand the reality of death, danger, and grief. Dahl never shied away from trying to disturb readers during their most formative years.

So, then, you can only imagine how dark his adult horror stories are.

Dahl had a knack for writing effective scare fare for mature readers, yet he's mostly remembered as a children's author. However, if studios want to produce more horror hits for film and television, they should consider turning their attention to the author's gruesome adult stories. His oeuvre boasts a range of macabre gems that cover everything from cannibalism to war to bizarre scientific experiments — and many of them have received successful adaptations in the past. In Hollywood, everything that was once old eventually becomes new again, and the same mentality should apply to Dahl's spooky tales.