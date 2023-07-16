A Spider-Man Fan Made A Real-Life Version Of The Spot Suit - Here's How It Works

When we first meet the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," he seems like nothing more than a joke villain — a C-tier bad guy who is used only as comic relief and who is doomed to being continually ridiculed by Miles Morales (Shameik Moore). But despite his goofy appearance and complete lack of criminal know-how, as the film progresses, we learn that the Spot is actually an immensely powerful being who poses a threat to the entire multiverse.

This is because the "spots" that cover his body are actually interdimensional portals that allow him to travel between dimensions, even though they just look like black dots. Because the Spot's power bridges the gap between different universes, one might assume this ability would be impossible to replicate in real life. Remarkably, TikTok user Jake Laser (@jlaservideo) has done exactly that, designing a real-life suit that impressively mimics the Spot's powers.

Laser did so by constructing a suit covered in holes and then connecting several of those holes with hidden tubes. He then painted the holes with Mosou Black Paint, a type of ultra-black paint that absorbs 99.4% of visible light, thus hiding the depth of the holes by making them appear two-dimensional. Using this paint, Laser was able to make the holes on the Spot's suit look like the portals from the film, and he demonstrates this concept by throwing a ball into one "spot" and having it miraculously pop out of another "spot" on the suit's stomach. In a video uploaded to his TikTok account, Laser showcases the final Spot costume in action, showing exactly how he was able to construct this ambitious project.