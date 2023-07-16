A Spider-Man Fan Made A Real-Life Version Of The Spot Suit - Here's How It Works
When we first meet the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," he seems like nothing more than a joke villain — a C-tier bad guy who is used only as comic relief and who is doomed to being continually ridiculed by Miles Morales (Shameik Moore). But despite his goofy appearance and complete lack of criminal know-how, as the film progresses, we learn that the Spot is actually an immensely powerful being who poses a threat to the entire multiverse.
This is because the "spots" that cover his body are actually interdimensional portals that allow him to travel between dimensions, even though they just look like black dots. Because the Spot's power bridges the gap between different universes, one might assume this ability would be impossible to replicate in real life. Remarkably, TikTok user Jake Laser (@jlaservideo) has done exactly that, designing a real-life suit that impressively mimics the Spot's powers.
Laser did so by constructing a suit covered in holes and then connecting several of those holes with hidden tubes. He then painted the holes with Mosou Black Paint, a type of ultra-black paint that absorbs 99.4% of visible light, thus hiding the depth of the holes by making them appear two-dimensional. Using this paint, Laser was able to make the holes on the Spot's suit look like the portals from the film, and he demonstrates this concept by throwing a ball into one "spot" and having it miraculously pop out of another "spot" on the suit's stomach. In a video uploaded to his TikTok account, Laser showcases the final Spot costume in action, showing exactly how he was able to construct this ambitious project.
Jake Laser makes a living out of recreating superpowers in real life
In addition to recreating the Spot's suit in real life, Jake Laser has dedicated his entire TikTok page and YouTube account to recreating the costumes and abilities of various superheroes from across film and television.
A few of Laser's more notable achievements include working web-shooters that let him cling to the ceiling and swing like Spider-Man (Tom Holland), an ice-shooting, self-skating Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson) suit from "The Incredibles," and a flying Iron-Man (Robert Downey Jr.) suit that actually levitates above the ground. The prolific superhero-themed inventor has also created a bouncing shield that mimics the vibranium version wielded by Captain America (Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie), and a replica Mjolnir that actually shoots and conducts electricity.
For each of these projects, Jake Laser attempts to recreate superpowers with real-life technology, and in most cases, he more or less achieves that goal without any help from editing or special effects. It's clear Laser is doing his very best to translate superhero abilities from the screen into the real world, and his replica Spot suit is just one of many impressive projects under his belt.