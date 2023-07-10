The Menu: One Margot Detail Revealed The Character's Fate - But Few Viewers Noticed
"The Menu" became one of the most talked about movies of 2022. Many people latched onto the dark comedy about a group of so-called "elites" who journey to an elegant restaurant spearheaded by one of the finest chefs in the world, only to learn that he has sinister machinations in play. The only customer who doesn't really belong is Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy), revealed to be an escort who wasn't meant to be there.
Margot comes from another ring of society, so she has a different attitude about the entire affair, even before things go off the rails. This can directly be seen when she wants to ask for bread when no bread is provided. However, there were subtler scenes that showcased Margot's personality and how she would be the only one to survive in the end.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, it's pointed out how Margot always looks for the exit, which Taylor-Joy explained was intentional, "She's a highly independent woman, and the thing that I loved so much about Margot upon reading the script was that she is an enigma to the audience." While everyone else accepts their fate and does very little to escape it, Margot fights until the bitter end.
Margot from The Menu can only rely on herself
Viewers learn more about Margot as the film goes on. At first, it seems like she's Tyler's (Nicholas Hoult) partner, but it's soon revealed that's not entirely true. She was merely hired to go to dinner with Tyler, who knew well in advance everyone was meant to die. However, Margot continues fighting for her life until the end, learning information about Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) she can use to get him to spare her. This plays into her inherent ability to always look for a way out.
Anya Taylor-Joy built that personality trait into Margot, so she always knows where she can leave if needed. The actress continued, "The exit sign thing is because she's just very, very independent and has learned not to rely on other people. It's not necessarily out of trauma; that's just who she is. She likes her time alone, and she wants to be in control of the situations that she finds herself in." That quirk plays into some of the larger themes of "The Menu." The ultra-wealthy would naturally be used to always getting their way and using their money to advance in life, but that does them no good here. Margot, as someone who comes from a lower class, obviously has to work her way out of tough situations since no one else is coming to save her.
Margot keeping an eye on all of the exits was a subtle hint she'd notice things others wouldn't, like Slowik genuinely enjoying making cheeseburgers instead of pretentious slop. Ultimately, she's the more resilient individual who's always needed to fight to survive.