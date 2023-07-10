The Menu: One Margot Detail Revealed The Character's Fate - But Few Viewers Noticed

"The Menu" became one of the most talked about movies of 2022. Many people latched onto the dark comedy about a group of so-called "elites" who journey to an elegant restaurant spearheaded by one of the finest chefs in the world, only to learn that he has sinister machinations in play. The only customer who doesn't really belong is Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy), revealed to be an escort who wasn't meant to be there.

Margot comes from another ring of society, so she has a different attitude about the entire affair, even before things go off the rails. This can directly be seen when she wants to ask for bread when no bread is provided. However, there were subtler scenes that showcased Margot's personality and how she would be the only one to survive in the end.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, it's pointed out how Margot always looks for the exit, which Taylor-Joy explained was intentional, "She's a highly independent woman, and the thing that I loved so much about Margot upon reading the script was that she is an enigma to the audience." While everyone else accepts their fate and does very little to escape it, Margot fights until the bitter end.