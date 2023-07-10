The Staircase: What Actually Happened To Kathleen Peterson?

True crime documentaries and dramas have grown popular in recent years. Particularly, the 2001 murder of Nortel executive Kathleen Peterson has spawned two distinct projects. The first was a 2004 documentary series by Jean-Xavier de Lestrade for French broadcaster Canal+. Inspired by this series, Antonio Campos created an 8-episode dramatic adaptation that aired on HBO Max, starring Toni Collette and Colin Firth as the Petersons. The public became aware of the complex story when Michael Peterson called 911 on December 9, 2001, reporting that Kathleen had fallen down the stairs. But when police arrived, the scene didn't match his story. Kathleen subsequently died from her injuries, and Michael was charged with her murder. Suspicion was heightened by the fact that his previous wife, Elizabeth, had died under similar circumstances in 1985.

Prosecutors claimed Michael killed Kathleen after she learned that he was bisexual and discovered approximately 2000 photos of naked men on his computer, along with emails between Michael and a male escort he had met previously and was planning further meetings with. Michael maintained his innocence, saying his wife had accepted his sexuality. His attorneys also pointed out that the alleged murder weapon had no blood evidence or damage to it. Despite this, he was found guilty in October 2003 and sentenced to life in prison with no parole.

In 2008, an unexpected theory surfaced from the Petersons' neighbor, Larry Pollard. He suggested that possibly one or more large owls from the neighborhood may have attacked Kathleen, leading to her fatal fall.