Phone Booth: The Movie's Developmental Hell, Ending & Why Jim Carrey Quit Explained

That, in essence, was why "Phone Booth" took so long to develop, because neither Larry Cohen nor Alfred Hitchcock were able to solve the seemingly simple narrative problem: what could possibly force a man to stay in a phone booth against his will? Sometime in the late '90s, Cohen realized a bad guy with a sniper rifle could do just that.

Once Cohen landed on the sniper idea, Hitchcock was long dead, but Joel Schumacher, fresh off his "Batman" run and looking for a new project after the dissolution of his shelved "Batman Unchained" sequel, took up the reins and several different A-list stars were interested. But it was up-and-comer, Colin Farrell, having worked with Schumacher before on the military drama "Tigerland," who ended up with the job.

"Joel called me because we'd worked on 'Tigerland' together and he said, 'Listen, I have this script. Will you have a look at it?'" Farrell told Yahoo. "And I read it and loved it, and just saw it as the challenge that it became."

However, the Irish star wasn't the only one picked for the leading part, nor was Schumacher the initial pick for the director's chair.