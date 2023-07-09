Across The Spider-Verse Almost Used The Scariest Spider-Man In The Most Hilarious Way

Despite Sony's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" featuring almost 300 identifiable multiversal variations of everyone's favorite friendly neighborhood wall-crawler, there are still Webheads that haven't snagged screentime in Sony's ongoing animated franchise. Some, although the creative team is notably quiet about which, are being saved for "Beyond the Spider-Verse," but some have simply failed to make the cut. Kristafer "Kris" Anka, a comic artist who worked on character design for "Across the Spider-Verse," revealed on his Twitter account that he created a design pitch for Man-Spider.

"He, unfortunately, didn't make [it] into the film, but of my absolute favorite designs I did was for Man-Spider," wrote Anka. "I pitched a gag that he was the Spider Society cafeteria cook because [of] his arms." Anka attached a series of images to the tweet, images which depict the six-armed, monster-headed Man-Spider dressed in a tattered Spider-Man uniform and a hilariously normal chef's apron, presumably ready to make one of those Burger King tie-in Whoppers.

The main difference which can be found across the four images is the color palate of Man-Spider's many arms. On one, his hairy limbs are a dull blue, on another, they're pitch black. On the last two, they're a sickly shade of beige. And exactly none of them look like appendages that any sound-minded individual would want near their food.