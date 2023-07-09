Why Did Daybreak Get Canceled & What Do We Know About The Season 2 Plans?

Season 1 of "Daybreak" ends with Josh (Colin Ford) and Sam (Sophie Simnett) at odds with each other, a decision that created controversy and heartbreak among the show's fans. And if you read Aron Eli Coleite's comments to Polygon, you'll see that those differences were not likely to be easily revolved in a hypothetical Season 2. "One of the original very, very first things that we knew about the season was Josh was going to spend a whole season trying to get the Sam," Coleite said. "They were going to defeat Baron Triumph together, and then they would go their separate ways because she would not want to return with him and she would want to lead the jocks."

The plans for Season 2 aren't very detailed, and it seems from Coleite's remarks that it was going to be more about the continuing journeys of the characters rather than about answering fans' burning questions. "We do want to answer some questions or at least give theories as to why things have happened and we'll continue giving that out," Coleite said. "But we realized really early on that's not what the show was about... It's really about building a sandbox for all these different characters to exist in."

Now, of course, that sandbox was never built, and "Daybreak" survives only in its first and only season on Netflix — as well as the graphic novel it's based on.