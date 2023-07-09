All My Children's Jeffrey Carlson Dies At 48
Jeffrey Carlson, best known for starring in the ABC soap "All My Children" has died.
The actor was 48. Time Out New York editor Adam Feldman announced Carlson's death on Twitter. "RIP Jeffrey Carlson, 48, exposed-nerve star of Broadway (Billy in 'The Goat,' Marilyn in 'Taboo') and TV (the groundbreaking trans character Zoe on 'All My Children')," wrote Feldman. "A powerful actor and a painful loss," Feldman continued.
No details surrounding the actor's death have been confirmed. Carlson is most well-known for starring in "All My Children," which first began to air in 1970. Carlson joined the series in 2006, appearing as Zarf, an English musician. The character later returned as a trans woman named Zoe. Carlson made headlines by appearing as one of the first transgender characters in a daytime television series.
In a 2006 interview with WNYC, Carlson opened up about how it was important to play the groundbreaking character. "When people are talking about it then one is acknowledging what one might not know about and then you do," Carlson explained. "Right there there's a change." To ensure that the character of Zoe was treated with respect and portrayed in an authentic manner, the creatives behind "All My Children" consulted with the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.
Jeffrey Carlson was a Broadway icon
Besides making waves as Zoe on "All My Children," Jeffrey Carlson was a veteran theatre performer. He was born in Long Beach, California, and went on to attend University of California Davis. A magazine blurb from his alma mater notes that Carlson intended on becoming a veterinarian, a decision he scrapped after his experience acting at the school. Before his start on Broadway, Carlson went to New York City's Julliard. The actor later made his Broadway debut in 2002, starring in "The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?" Carlson also lent his talents to Boy George's "Taboo," and several other productions, including "Hamlet" and "Romeo and Juliet." The actor also appeared in a number of films, including "Hitch" and "The Killing Floor."
Following Carlson's death, several fans and former colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. "Devastated beyond measure to hear of the passing of the beautiful and gifted Jeffrey Carlson," wrote his "All My Children" costar Eden Riegel on Twitter. "I feel fortunate to have called this kind soul a friend and see his brilliant work up close," the "All My Children" star concluded.