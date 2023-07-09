All My Children's Jeffrey Carlson Dies At 48

Jeffrey Carlson, best known for starring in the ABC soap "All My Children" has died.

The actor was 48. Time Out New York editor Adam Feldman announced Carlson's death on Twitter. "RIP Jeffrey Carlson, 48, exposed-nerve star of Broadway (Billy in 'The Goat,' Marilyn in 'Taboo') and TV (the groundbreaking trans character Zoe on 'All My Children')," wrote Feldman. "A powerful actor and a painful loss," Feldman continued.

No details surrounding the actor's death have been confirmed. Carlson is most well-known for starring in "All My Children," which first began to air in 1970. Carlson joined the series in 2006, appearing as Zarf, an English musician. The character later returned as a trans woman named Zoe. Carlson made headlines by appearing as one of the first transgender characters in a daytime television series.

In a 2006 interview with WNYC, Carlson opened up about how it was important to play the groundbreaking character. "When people are talking about it then one is acknowledging what one might not know about and then you do," Carlson explained. "Right there there's a change." To ensure that the character of Zoe was treated with respect and portrayed in an authentic manner, the creatives behind "All My Children" consulted with the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.