Why Lisa Trammell From The Lincoln Lawyer Looks So Familiar

A little over a year after it made its debut, "The Lincoln Lawyer" is finally back on Netflix. The legal drama has returned in a slightly unorthodox fashion, too. Rather than releasing all of its new episodes at once, the series' second season has been split into two parts. The season's first five episodes all premiered on July 6, while its remaining installments are set to debut on Netflix on August 3. Despite its two-part structure, "The Lincoln Lawyer" Season 2 is based on just one book by author Michael Connelly, 2011's "The Fifth Witness."

The season follows the show's eponymous lawyer, Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), as he befriends and is later hired to defend Lisa Trammel, a chef who is named the prime suspect in the murder of a real estate developer. Lisa is, in other words, one of the biggest new characters introduced in "The Lincoln Lawyer" Season 2. As such, it shouldn't come as a surprise to learn that the character is played by none other than Lana Parrilla, an actor who has plenty of experience playing noteworthy roles on TV.

Throughout her career, Parrilla has played everyone from an evil fairytale queen to a ruthlessly ambitious trophy wife. Here's where fans of "The Lincoln Lawyer" may have seen her before.