The Steamy Ana De Armas Psychological Thriller You Can Stream On Hulu

With big stars Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck anchoring the film, plus a legendary filmmaker like Adrian Lyne behind the camera, you might be wondering why "Deep Water" escaped your attention. Unfortunately, it's one of the movies originally slated to hit the big screen that ended up getting released directly to streaming after its original theatrical releases were delayed due to COVID-19.

Whether or not "Deep Water" would have been a hit had it been granted a theatrical release is a purely hypothetical scenario. That being said, it certainly doesn't have any effect on the movie's status as a direct-to-streaming buried gem in the filmographies of two major movie stars, and one with some unusually dark subject matter at that. The good news is that if you haven't seen the movie (or read Patricia Highsmith's source novel), you can enjoy the surprises of its plot, with all its twists, turns, and reversals, without having been spoiled by a lot of social media chatter.

If you're in the mood for a movie about Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck experiencing some sexy psychological unease from the director of "Flashdance" and "Jacob's Ladder," now is the time to check out "Deep Water" on Hulu.