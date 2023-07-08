The Terminator Timeline Explained The Rise Of A.I. According To Arnold Schwarzenegger

As it has grown, branched off, and faced a few retcons over the years, the "Terminator" franchise timeline has fallen under some serious criticism from fans. It's messy, doesn't make a lot of sense, and isn't worth trying to sort out in the minds of many, thanks to all kinds of time travel plots and alternate universe creations. According to one of the few constants within it, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who plays various Terminators throughout the series, it's worth taking a second look at for at least one reason: it predicted the real-world rise of artificial intelligence.

"in 'Terminator,' we talk about the machines becoming self-aware and they take over. Now over the course of decades, it has become a reality. So it's not any more fantasy or kind of futuristic. It is here today," Schwarzenegger said during his An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger event (via People). He adds that people have genuine fears over A.I. and that if we don't keep a firm grasp on it, such technology could advance to a level that it becomes self-aware. Thus, as Schwarzenegger warns, it could take over in no time.

There's no denying that there are genuine concerns to be had over the advancement of A.I. and the profound impact it could have on society. At the same time, how accurate is Schwarzenegger's claim regarding real-life A.I. and the "Terminator" franchise?