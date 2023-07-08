Looper Fans Pick Which Spider-Man Wins In A Fight: Tobey Maguire Or Tom Holland?
Our readers have finally settled on which Spider-Man is the strongest between the two most widely beloved iterations.
On the official Looper Facebook page, we posed the question of who would win in a fight between Tobey Maguire's Friendly Neighborhood Wall-Crawler and Tom Holland's Avengers-Level Web-Slinger. Though the debate got heated at times, there was one clear victor among our passionate commenters. Benefiting either from his impressive fictional feats or just from pure nostalgia, fans believe that Maguire's Spider would unquestionably defeat Holland's Marvel Cinematic Universe version.
The decision seemed to most commonly come down to Maguire's organic web fluid, a power that was created by director Sam Raimi for the original 2000s "Spider-Man" trilogy. Though Holland's technologically impressive web shooters maintain comic-book accuracy, their limitations apparently give Maguire an unmistakable edge.
New York's favorite pizza delivery man may be the people's choice for top-spider, but it's worth considering if this result actually makes sense.
Could Tobey Maguire really defeat Tom Holland
Despite Tom Holland's web shooters being an agreed-upon weakness, his access to technology — primarily that which was given to him by mentor Tony Stark — is hard to ignore. Most users even admitted that, if using the Iron Spider armor, Holland's Spider-Man would have no trouble defeating Tobey Maguire's. Without it, the question of victory is still complicated.
Holland's Spider-Man has unquestionably fought foes far deadlier than those in the Raimi trilogy without the armor. He's come up against Children of Thanos, Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian, Doctor Strange, and the deadly Winter Soldier. That said, while Maguire's enemies seem more street-level, they both seemed to have equal difficulty taking down Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin. Holland may have also proved less capable of fighting Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, even with the Iron Spider armor, seeing as the fight is won thanks to a (narratively justified) fluke.
Holland's most significant weakness seems to be scrappy brawlers who force him to fight up close. Hand-to-hand combat is what lost him an otherwise impressive scrape with Captain America and initially allowed the Goblin to overpower him and murder his Aunt May. Given that's how Macguire's Spider-Man usually chooses to fight, he could realistically come out on top — if his back isn't injured, that is.