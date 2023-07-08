Looper Fans Pick Which Spider-Man Wins In A Fight: Tobey Maguire Or Tom Holland?

Our readers have finally settled on which Spider-Man is the strongest between the two most widely beloved iterations.

On the official Looper Facebook page, we posed the question of who would win in a fight between Tobey Maguire's Friendly Neighborhood Wall-Crawler and Tom Holland's Avengers-Level Web-Slinger. Though the debate got heated at times, there was one clear victor among our passionate commenters. Benefiting either from his impressive fictional feats or just from pure nostalgia, fans believe that Maguire's Spider would unquestionably defeat Holland's Marvel Cinematic Universe version.

The decision seemed to most commonly come down to Maguire's organic web fluid, a power that was created by director Sam Raimi for the original 2000s "Spider-Man" trilogy. Though Holland's technologically impressive web shooters maintain comic-book accuracy, their limitations apparently give Maguire an unmistakable edge.

New York's favorite pizza delivery man may be the people's choice for top-spider, but it's worth considering if this result actually makes sense.