Why Clue's Director Scrapped A Morbid Fourth Ending To The Whodunit Classic

Fans of the cult classic "Clue" know that the movie famously has three different endings — and apparently, there was almost a fourth one, but the director walked things back after it was a bit too intense for the film's overall tone.

Those same fans likely also have known about this fourth ending for a while, as it's not exactly a secret... but in a new interview with star Tim Curry, he opened up about what his character, Wadsworth, did in that ending. To be blunt, he murdered everybody. "I ran around the house killing everybody," Curry recalled while speaking to Empire Magazine about his extensive career, in which Wadsworth was just one of many, many iconic roles. Director Jonathan Lynn, also speaking to Empire, agreed with his star. "It wasn't funny enough," says the director. "It wasn't surprising enough. It ended the film on an anti-climax. So I just took it out. Three was enough."

Curry did also say that while Wadsworth went on a killing spree when "Clue" was all said and done, the role nearly killed him (kind of). "It was a bit scary, because he never draws breath!" Curry said of the character. Not only that, but the sequence where he reveals different solutions to the mystery across all three endings took a bit too much out of him. "It was exhausting," Curry remembered. "Actually, when we finished that sequence, I had to go to the company nurse. My blood pressure was through the roof!"