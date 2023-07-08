Who Does Christina Chong Play On Doctor Who & Why Was Her Small Role So Pivotal?

These days, fans of Christina Chong primarily associate her with her major role as La'an Noonien-Singh on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." However, the actor actually appeared in another massive sci-fi franchise over an entire decade prior: Doctor Who. Back in 2011, Chong guest starred for a single episode of the British time-travel series, specifically during the era of Matt Smith's Eleventh Doctor. Her role was relatively minor, but her character nonetheless ended up becoming an important fixture of series canon for an interesting reason.

Chong specifically appeared in "Doctor Who" Season 6, Episode 7, titled "A Good Man Goes to War." In the episode, the Doctor's companion Amy Pond (Karen Gillan) finds herself abducted by alien forces right as she gives birth to her daughter with Rory Williams (Arthur Darvill), the baby Melody Pond. Amid the chaos, a friendly soldier named Lorna Bucket, played by none other than Chong, cares for Amy and gives her a special prayer leaf with Melody's name written in her home world's language.

Lorna unfortunately dies soon after, but her gift to Amy turns out to be far more significant than it initially appears. As the group discovers at the end of the episode, Lorna's translation of Melody Pond on the prayer leaf is River Song — confirming Amy and Rory's daughter to be one and the same as Alex Kingston's mysterious time traveler and the Doctor's love interest. Indeed, Chong's character was directly responsible for naming one of the most iconic faces across "Doctor Who."